Ergo (ERG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $580,664.10

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Ergo has a total market cap of $166.78 million and $580,664.10 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00003129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,094.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.00616255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00145968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00052554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00201594 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00054790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00159173 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,924,962 coins and its circulating supply is 73,924,872 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

