Ernest W. Jr. Torain Sells 650 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.35. 116,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.