EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Evercore ISI

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVGO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EVgo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.19.

EVgo stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50. EVgo has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,852 shares of company stock valued at $229,525. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

