Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

EE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

