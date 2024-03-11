Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman Sells 2,000 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $121.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.99. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 809,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

