Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Insider Purchases A$825,000.00 in Stock

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 5,000,000 shares of Experience stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$825,000.00 ($535,714.29).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 3,000,000 shares of Experience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$495,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

About Experience

Experience Co Limited engages in adventure tourism and leisure business in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and Adventure Experiences segments. It provides tandem skydive and related products; and reef-based dive and snorkel experiences, as well as rainforest tours. The company also offers island day trips, reef tours, multi-days experiences, and tree ropes and ziplining experiences.

