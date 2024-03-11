Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
