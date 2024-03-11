Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,058 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.21% of Extreme Networks worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 101.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

