Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FPI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of FPI opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $529.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

