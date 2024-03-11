FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,592 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,449. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $172.04 and a one year high of $245.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

