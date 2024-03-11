FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IXC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. 369,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,339. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

