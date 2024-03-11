FibroBiologics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBLG) Quiet Period To End on March 11th

FibroBiologics’ (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 11th. FibroBiologics had issued 4,806,226 shares in its initial public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $144,186,780 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During FibroBiologics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
FibroBiologics Price Performance
Shares of FBLG opened at $10.64 on Monday. FibroBiologics has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $55.00.
FibroBiologics Company Profile
