Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 78,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,094. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

