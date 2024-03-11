Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Invests $19.25 Million in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 908,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,250,000. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF comprises about 15.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned 9.26% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 680.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.58. 14,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.