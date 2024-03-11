Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,835 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FBND stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. 184,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

