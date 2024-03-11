Financial Analysis: Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) vs. Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 19.12% 13.02% 7.06%

Volatility & Risk

Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

79.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $3.45 billion 1.82 $661.56 million $4.22 9.74

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stratex Oil & Gas and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 0 4 5 0 2.56

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $46.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

