Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,019 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 25,158.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 255,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.38%.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

