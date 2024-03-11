Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 103,925.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,278,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 999,049 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 98.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HPP opened at $6.85 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.