Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $57,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

