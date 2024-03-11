Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

PNW stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.82%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

