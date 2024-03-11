Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

