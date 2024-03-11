Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $295.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.27 and a 200-day moving average of $272.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.53.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,055 shares of company stock worth $21,106,638. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.