First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $39,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $56.39. 318,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,528. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

