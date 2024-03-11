First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II Acquires 500 Shares

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.69 per share, with a total value of $19,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $367,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 500 shares of First Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $18,405.00.

THFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.68. 11,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.50.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.10 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

