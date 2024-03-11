First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) vs. First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Critical Review

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 22.38% 12.36% 1.25% First Financial Bankshares 31.28% 14.53% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Financial and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Financial Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

First Financial presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given First Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial and First Financial Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $209.96 million 2.11 $60.67 million $5.09 7.41 First Financial Bankshares $478.05 million 9.73 $198.98 million $1.40 23.26

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. First Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats First Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers advisory and specialized services related to asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.