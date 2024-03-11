First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.12% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.67 on Monday. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

