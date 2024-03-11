First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1,068.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,129,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861,474 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $34,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 137,525 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,742,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 389,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

