First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Critical Review

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NNN REIT pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and NNN REIT has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years. NNN REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NNN REIT has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $614.03 million 11.42 $274.82 million $2.07 25.60 NNN REIT $828.11 million 9.42 $392.34 million $2.16 19.80

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and NNN REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. NNN REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and NNN REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 44.76% 10.64% 5.40% NNN REIT 47.38% 9.45% 4.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of NNN REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NNN REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and NNN REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 2 3 5 0 2.30 NNN REIT 1 2 3 0 2.33

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $55.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. NNN REIT has a consensus target price of $44.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.00%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than NNN REIT.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats NNN REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

