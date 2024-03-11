First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.18

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 106560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

