First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.67 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.