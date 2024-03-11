First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.45

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 57562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.