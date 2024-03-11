Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FI traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 385,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,626. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

