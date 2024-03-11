FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 7,835 shares.The stock last traded at $70.05 and had previously closed at $70.65.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $574.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1,591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 165,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 156,146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

