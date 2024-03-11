Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,929 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. 17,355,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,124,418. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

