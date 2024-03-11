Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Director Brian Slocum Acquires 1,888 Shares

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65.

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 164,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,997. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$49.82 and a 1-year high of C$62.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 3.2504604 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.54.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

