Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Fortive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after buying an additional 166,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $85.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

