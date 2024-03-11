Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$170.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$172.50 to C$170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$155.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$163.33. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

