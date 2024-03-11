Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

FTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. 80,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,211. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,565,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.