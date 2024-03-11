Freeman A. Hrabowski III Sells 8,740 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

