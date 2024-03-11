FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $581.79 million, a P/E ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

FRP’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Activity at FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%.

In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FRP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FRP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FRP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FRP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the first quarter worth $151,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

