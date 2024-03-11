Fruits Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,267.78 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $81,267.78 and approximately $90,700.70 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.