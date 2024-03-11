G999 Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $45.34 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00066921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001485 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

