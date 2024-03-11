Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of Gamma Communications stock remained flat at GBX 1,250 ($15.86) during mid-day trading on Monday. 159,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,646. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,403.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,181.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,119.10. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 980.10 ($12.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,274 ($16.17).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

