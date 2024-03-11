Garde Capital Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $3,360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock valued at $200,439,308. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $163.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.89. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $168.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

