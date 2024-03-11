Garde Capital Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $151.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $280.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

