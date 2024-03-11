Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1,364.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,005 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 676.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 135.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Garmin by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Garmin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 438,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,571 shares of company stock worth $7,747,394. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

