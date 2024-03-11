Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GTES. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GTES traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $16.61. 1,593,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gates Industrial news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,091,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,876,000 after purchasing an additional 543,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 735,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.