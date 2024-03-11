Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $441,250.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GKOS

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.