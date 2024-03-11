Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GNL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

GNL opened at $7.41 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.11%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

