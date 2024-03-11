Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4,635.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 336,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 251,699 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,107,000.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

